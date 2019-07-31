HOUSTON — Police need the public’s help with finding a 16-year-old who went missing from Bellaire Tuesday.

Miracle Herron was last seen leaving the 4800 block of Pin Oak Park in an unknown direction.

She was wearing a red shirt, white shoes and dark ripped blue jeans with a gold belt that says “Savage.”

Miracle Herron, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the Bellaire area

HPD

Miracle is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and is of medium complexion, police said.

If you have seen Miracle or know of her whereabouts, please call 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

