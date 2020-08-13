According to witnesses Hutchins told Hernandez to leave with him at gunpoint. They were last seen in a Blue 2015 Honda Civic with Oklahoma plates (DLH434).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. police were dispatched to 6000 block of Airstream for aggravated kidnapping. Police say "23-year-old Thomas Hutchins entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend 22-year-old Paulina Hernandez without consent."

According to witnesses Hutchins told Hernandez to leave with him at gunpoint. They were last seen leaving in a Blue in color 2015 Honda Civic with Oklahoma plates (DLH434).

Paulina Hernandez was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt. Hernandez described as a 22-year-old female, who stands 5’04”, weighs approximately 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is believed to be in danger.

Thomas Hutchins is described as 23-year-old male, who stands 5’05”, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.