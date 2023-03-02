HBCU College Fair and African American Arts & History Showcase in Killeen on Saturday

Grab the family to celebrate through education preparedness, performances, spoken word, genealogy class, art & crafts.

I.M.P.A.C Outreach and The Making Our Society Stronger Foundation will be having the 2023 6th Annual Historically Black College University (HBCU) College Fair and African American Arts & History Showcase (AAAHS). They are inviting the community to celebrate the unique experiences within the broad spectrum of the African American journey towards black excellence.

At the Historically Black College University (HBCU) College Fair students will have a chance to visit over 30 colleges, universities and vendors providing scholarship information. For Parents and chaperones, there will be financial literacy workshops about planning.

After the college fair, enjoy the 6th Annual African American Arts and History Showcase.

AAAHS is all about embracing the outstanding contributions of the African American experiences through education, entertainment, networking, and information. For the last six years, IMPAC Outreach has continuously brought the AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS & HISTORY SHOWCASE to the city of Killeen. The event renders a platform that allows for community and business connections and showcasing the outstanding achievements.

IMPAC Outreach and Making Our Society Stronger Foundation cordially invites you to join the events on Saturday, February 4th. The HBCU college fair starts at 11:00 a.m. AAAHS is from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Grab the family, friends, and enjoy as they celebrate and educate the community through education preparedness, performances, spoken word, genealogy class, art & crafts.

Purchase E-ticket and register your art or business at Eventbrite.com type in https://aaahs.eventbrite.com

HBCU Admission is FREE

AAAHS Tickets:

$10.00 Early Bird (UNTIL 2/3/23)

$15.00 (AFTER 2/4/23)

AAAHS Vendors:

$50.00 (Only Book Authors)

$75.00 Early Bird (UNTIL 1/16/23)

$125.00 (AFTER 1/16/23)

This event is supported, in part, by funds from the city of Killeen, Texas, Municipal hotel occupancy tax revenues and other funding sources such as HEB underwriting workshop lectures.