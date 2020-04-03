CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of you have called and emailed us expressing your concerns about Spring Break travelers.

3News Rudy Trevino explains what officials are doing to address your concerns and keep everyone healthy this Spring Break when students from across the state make their way to our beaches for fun in the sun.

This year, these two weeks away from school, comes with a word of caution,

"You do need to be diligent, it's like the flu," said Annette Rodriguez.

Annette Rodriguez with the city-county health department says there's no reason to panic or be overly concerned about the COVID-19, if you keep in mind the rules of your typical flu.

"What do they tell you during the flu season? Social distancing. Six feet at least so. Figure out your ways to do your job where you can actually still serve your community, but still not be so close to them," says Annette Rodriguez.

But doing that may be a little difficult for some, especially Spring Breakers who have other ideas in mind.

The folks at the Convention and Visitors Bureau tell us this is an extremely important time of year.

"It's estimated about 23 million direct spending for the visitors whenever they come to Corpus Christi, so it's a great season for us. It's the beginning of Summer," said Teresa Rodriguez.

Still, the Health Department reminds everyone to use common sense.

Practice the rules of sneezing into your elbows, covering when you cough, and using hand sanitizer.

In the meantime, the City and the Convention and Visitors Bureau wants everyone to know, Corpus Christi is open for business.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: