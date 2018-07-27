You can't go wrong when starting the day with a delicious breakfast burrito, right? It's full of egg, cheese and oh-so-delicious (insert protein or veggie here).

It's probably wrong to indulge in The Cheesecake Factory's version, though, clocking in at a whopping 2,730 calories and four days worth of saturated fat.

Maybe it's OK if it's the only thing to eat today?

The Center for Science in the Public Interest announced its 2018 Xtreme Eating Awards, full of delicious-looking yet horribly non-nutritious meals. Take that breakfast burrito: On the menu, it's described as a “warm tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, chicken chorizo, cheese, crispy potatoes, avocado, peppers and onions, over spicy ranchero sauce. Served with sour cream, salsa and black beans.”

But not only will it fill you up with all the calories and all the fat but two-full day's worth of sodium. It's like eating seven McDonald's Sausage McMuffins.

After breakfast, maybe you're planning on what movie to check out tonight. AMC might recommend you to "experience the legend:" A 9-inch wide Bavarian Legend Soft Pretzel. Weighing a pound and a half, it'll get you about a day's worth of calories and four day's worth of sodium.

Help, my stomach.

“Long gone are the days when a big restaurant meal was an occasional splurge,” said CSPI senior nutritionist Lindsay Moyer in a news release. “Americans are eating out more than ever before. So when restaurant chains are serving up 2,000 calories or more on a single plate, it’s easy to see why people continue to struggle with overweight, obesity, and diet-related diseases.”

The Xtreme Eating Awards website has the full list, from worst pizza to a category called "worst visceral effects."

Bon appétit.

