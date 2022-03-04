MIS-C has sent 418 Texas children to the hospital, killing 4

MIS-C is a rare but serious complication linked to COVID-19. In Texas, it has disproportionately impacted Hispanic children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rare but serious complication in children tied to COVID-19 has sent hundreds of Texas kids to the hospital.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, is an illness that causes different organs in the body to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidney and brain.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says MIS-C sent 418 children to the hospital, and 279 were later admitted to ICU. Four children have died.

The median age of these children is just nine years old. The good news is that of the 418 children admitted, 383 have since been discharged.

Nearly half of all the MIS-C cases in the state have occurred in Hispanic children.

49% - Hispanic (203 children)

24% - Black (100 children)

21% - White (87 children)

3% - Asian (12 children)

4% - Other or Unknown (16 children)

Texas divides the state into 11 public health regions. Nueces County and all other counties in the 3News viewing area are in Region 11, which includes the Rio Grande Valley down to the border.

Our area has seen 62 cases of MIS-C. North Texas, which includes both regions 2 and 3, has seen the most cases at 151.

Symptoms of MIS-C include a fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

The exact cause of MIS-C has not been determined, but Texas health leaders say many of these children infected with MIS-C has either gotten COVID-19 or been around someone with COVID-19.

Boys were also more at risk than girls. Of the 418 Texas children to contract MIS-C, 270 of them were boys. That's 65% of the children.

Doctors say the best way to keep your kid safe is to get them vaccinated against COVID-19.

