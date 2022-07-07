A second COVID-19 booster shot is being considered for adults under 50

The Biden Administration is considering adding a second booster dose due to the new strain of omicron.

Adults under the age of 50 may soon be able to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 booster shot.

The Biden Administration suggested the second dose to help battle the newest strain of the omicron variant.

The shot still needs to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA and Center for Disease Control are expected to discuss a potential second booster shot within the next week.

Individuals ages 50 or older became eligible for a second booster dose in March.