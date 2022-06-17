Alzheimer's Angels hold annual cookout to bring in donations for Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Angels held their annual cookout from sun up to sun down, in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer's. Donations go to the Alzheimer's Association.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you passed the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple today, you probably stopped by for some hamburgers.

The Alzheimer's Angels were selling hamburgers and breakfast tacos so that they could raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Anyone who bought food was able to pay what they wished within an hour of starting to sell.

Jaimie Moseley, a Director of the Alzheimer's Angels said the day-long event is meant to represent what caregivers go through when they're taking care of someone with Alzheimer's.

"They don't know the day or time and it's a long day for them, so we're showing support for them and that we see them," Moseley said.

She added that they were hoping to raise over 9,000 dollars.

The event was open for one hour when they ran out of breakfast tacos. Even when they restocked, so many people came that the event ran out well before the day was over.

The Alzheimer's Angels also took to the streets and delivered to people who had placed their orders before Thursday.

This is something Ashley Hudson, the Delivering Manager for Alzheimer's Angels, said helped inform people about Alzheimer's and the Alzheimer's Association.