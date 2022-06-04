American Heart Association to host Bell County Heart Ball on Saturday

Event recognizes heart disease survivors and donors while also continuing to raise money for research.

TEMPLE, Texas — The American Heart Association will host the Bell County Heart Ball this Saturday at the Frank Mayborn Center.

Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the program will begin at 7:00 P.M. Doctors, donors and heart disease survivors will be in attendance and the event will also serve as another outlet for support as the organization will be accepting donations there and will hold a live auction.