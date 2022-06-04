American Heart Association to host Bell County Heart Ball on Saturday

TEMPLE, Texas — The American Heart Association will host the Bell County Heart Ball this Saturday at the Frank Mayborn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the program will begin at 7:00 P.M. Doctors, donors and heart disease survivors will be in attendance and the event will also serve as another outlet for support as the organization will be accepting donations there and will hold a live auction.
If you would like to donate to support the cause you can click here to donate to the American Heart Association as they continue to educate the community about the dangers of heart disease and how they can help.
RELATED: Yes, there have been reports of heart inflammation in adolescents after COVID-19 vaccination, but cause not yet known