American Heart Month: how cardiac rehab patients inspired each other

At 100 and 10 years old, two cardiac rehab patients at Baylor Scott & White have found inspiration from each other.

TEMPLE, Texas — It's not everyday that two people, nine decades apart, have so much in common.

The cardiac rehab facility at Baylor Scott & White just celebrated two huge accomplishments.

Donnell Dixon, the oldest cardiac rehab patient at Baylor Scott & White met 10-year-old Brigham Hert on a very special occasion, the day Hert became the youngest person to graduate from the program.

Ever since then, Brigham's family has felt inspired, because if a man has made it to 100 after 30 plus years of rehab, then their son can make it too.

"I actually joked with Brigham and I said 'Hey, this guy started 30 years ago; maybe you can break his record," Hert's dad, Jared Hert, said.

Donnell Dixon has been in rehab for over thirty years and he has faced multiple heart surgeries.

Dixon is cared for by his daughter, but it's the caretakers at BSW that have made the largest impact on Dixon's life.

"I made it to 100, I thank the good lord for that," Dixon said.

He explained that every person who has helped him do his steps on the treadmill are his friends.

Dixon said he feels lucky to be here today and what's kept him going has been chocolate cake, sweet tea and staying active constantly.

Dixon will remain in rehab, while Hert has already graduated.

He said he looks forward to playing sports again, like baseball, and running.

"I want to run again and play sports," he said.