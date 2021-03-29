Area pharmacies get hundreds of vaccines as Texas opens rollout to people 16 and up

As of Monday, everyone age 16 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. The best place to find it may be at a local pharmacy.

TEXAS, USA — The Department of State Health Services said more than one million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to Texas providers this week. In Central Texas, that increase will be seen at H-E-B pharmacies more than anywhere else.

According to the latest vaccine distribution list, three H-E-Bs in Bell County will get a total of 900 doses. Five H-E-Bs in Waco will get a total of 1500. A Waco Walgreens will get 1170 doses, as is Baylor University Student Health Services. A delivery of 300 doses are headed to a Gatesville HEB.

To check availability, you can go the H-E-B pharmacies website or the Walgreens pharmacies website.

The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations.

All vaccines are authorized for people age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older.

Some of the location getting vaccine this week are as follows:

Bell County:

HEB Pharmacy 39 2509 N Main, Belton

HEB Pharmacy 381 601 Indian Trl, Harker Heights

HEB Pharmacy 721 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Lp, Killeen

Brookshires Pharmacy 69 - Salado 215 Mill Creek Dr, Salado

HEB Pharmacy 71 1314 W Adams, Temple

McLennan County:

Baylor University Student Health Services 209 Speight Ave Fl 2, Waco

Heb Pharmacy 423 1301 Wooded Acres Dr, Waco

HEB Pharmacy 557 801 Ih 35 N, Waco

HEB Pharmacy 583 9100 Woodway Dr, Waco

HEB Pharmacy 64 3801 N 19th St, Waco

Heb Pharmacy 672 1821 South Valley Mills Dr, Waco

Walgreens Pharmacy 04607 1520 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco