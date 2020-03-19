AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video about the CEO of Austin-based Everlywell appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank" was published in Nov. 2017.

Austin-based digital health company Everlywell announced on Wednesday at-home testing for COVID-19 will become available to its customers on March 23.

According to a press release from the company, the test can be requested online by people with symptoms of the coronavirus. The samples can be collected at home and be shipped to a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-approved testing center.

The testing requires people to complete a screening questionnaire, which is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will cost $135.

Test results will be available online within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, according to the company. Those who receive a positive result will be given access to free telehealth consultations with a board-certified physician.

Everlywell announces that an at-home collection kit with telehealth diagnosis for COVID-19 will be available to consumers starting Monday, March 23.

The initial supply includes 30,000 tests, but the company plans to have testing and diagnosis capacity 250,000 people each week.

