AUSTIN, Texas — A new medical center is in the works for Austin and on Friday, KVUE got a preview of what it looks like.

Baylor Scott and White Health will open the system's first hospital within the Austin city limits in January. It will be located at 5251 W. U.S. Highway 290.

The medical center campus will feature a "multispeciality medical clinic," which opened in October, and a full-service hospital. It will have a 24/7 emergency department, intensive care unit, medical offices as well as operating and imaging rooms.

Jessie Everlie, who is the director of operations for Baylor Scott and White, told KVUE they are excited to open this hospital to serve the community.

"We are thrilled to bring a full-service facility to this community in particular and to bring the Baylor Scott and White integrated care model, which we believe is a model for the future, to help improve the overall health of Austin and to improve the overall healthcare system in general," Everlie explained.

Everlie added that the hospital is designed to help with the healing process for its patients.

Once the center opens, it will join seven other full-service hospitals located in the Austin and Round Rock areas, as well as 70 clinics in a service area that includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties, the center said.

"Similar to existing medical centers, the Austin medical center campus will play a central role in promoting health and community wellness, in addition to focusing on healthcare delivery innovation," Baylor Scott and White said.

