Baylor Scott and White answered frequently asked questions about blood donations and safety measures. Those questions and answers are listed below.

Does COVID-19 present a risk to the adequacy of the nation’s blood supply?

- Yes. As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow across our country, and with the social distancing recommendations in place, our national blood banks are seeing fewer donations. We anticipate the blood supply to tighten significantly unless we take reasonable local proactive measures to mitigate a shortage to ensure this critical supply is available for our patients.

Are potential donors being screened for COVID-19?

- Yes. In line with our new patient and visitation policy in place for COVID-19, all visitors will be pre-screened at entrance points before entering the hospital. In addition, routine blood donor screening measures that are already in place will prevent individuals with clinical respiratory infections from donating blood.

Can I do a walk-in appointment for my donation?

- At this time, we are strongly encouraging potential donors to schedule their visits online at BSWBlood.com or by calling 254-724-4376. This will help to minimize crowds and accommodate all potential donors and ensure we maintain an adequate blood supply over time. However, walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Donors are asked not to bring guests to their donation appointment.

If I am concerned about a COVID-19 exposure, what action should I take?

- For your safety and convenience, we are encouraging all patients experiencing flu-like symptoms (cough, shortness of breath and feeling feverish) or are concerned about COVID-19 exposure to first visit the MyBSWHealth mobile app or website to take a free COVID-19 screening questionnaire. We ask that you please complete this prior to scheduling an appointment or walking into a clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency department. For more information about Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) please visit www.bswhealth.com

If I am an employee currently working, may I donate blood during my shift?

- Yes, if you are scheduled to work, please alert the supervisor of your donation time so that coverage, if necessary, can be arranged.

