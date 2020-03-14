TEMPLE, Texas —

Visitors and patients of Baylor Scott & White will use designated entrances and receive a short screening when they arrive starting Monday, according to the Baylor Scott & White website.

The screening is based on CDC guidelines for identifying respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus. Patients will continue to be screened at registration.

If a visitor answers "yes" to any of the following questions, the Baylor Scott & White team will ask if they need medical assistance. If yes, the visitor will be transported to the ED. If no, the visitor will be asked to return home and contact their primary care provider.

Screening questions:

"Have you felt feverish or experienced respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath?"

"Within the past 14 days, have you traveled to countries that are on travel restriction, including China, Iran, South Korea or most of Europe*?"

"Have you been in contact with someone who has, or is suspected to have, COVID-19?"

Visitors will also be limited to the following:

Two visitors per patient during visiting hours

We have temporarily suspended entry of those under the age of 16

Waiting rooms will be closed to large groups

