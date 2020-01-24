MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Public Health District is monitoring a suspected case of the Novel Coronavirus. The patient is a Baylor student who traveled to China earlier this year.

Testing for the virus was conducted on Jan. 23. Samples are in route to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

The Health District is working with Baylor University, Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and local health care providers to take immediate action to provide a coordinated response.

The patient is doing well with minimal symptoms. They were asked to self isolate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.