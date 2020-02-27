BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont is taking center stage for the fight against the coronavirus.

Infrared Cameras Incorporated has been in business since 1995. The CEO of the company says their technology is needed now more than ever to combat the coronavirus.

The infrared cameras, made in Beaumont, are used for different reasons. In the recent months, the company says revenue has spiked as the cameras are being used for medical purposes.

CEO Gary Strahan says the scientific cameras measure surface temperatures of people, which allows doctors to determine how to treat patients.

"In the explosion at TPC our cameras we're used down there, in the explosion at ITC in Houston our cameras we're used down there," Strahan said.

The cameras are also being used at hospitals and airports all across the world.

"We're building these cameras as fast as we can. We have millions of purchase orders right now in little Beaumont, Texas. We're building cameras to put them out around the world to stop the spread of the spread of this infectious disease," said CEO Gary Strahan.

There are more than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide. And 59 confirmed cases in the United States. The CDC says the virus should be taken seriously.

As the nation continues to keep close eye on the coronavirus, Strahan says he will keep doing his part in keeping others informed.



"This is not only a national thing, this is a global thing and we all got to get on board with doing the right thing and try to get this thing stopped."

