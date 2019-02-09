BELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: Video is from 2018 walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to Bell County. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

The 3-mile walk calls for participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight to end this disease. Every dollar donated will help those affected by Alzheimer’s in the community.

RELATED: Learning to Cope: Stories of Alzheimer's patients and those who care for them

RELATED: Fight against Alzheimer's is labor of love for local memory care center

The walk will be on Sept. 7 at Confederate Park in Belton. Texas Today morning anchors Heidi Alagha and Chris Rogers will MC the event. Join our team by visiting the Walk to End Alzheimer's website and search "Texas Today."

If you're unable to participate in the walk and want to donate, click here.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

The walk will start at 9:30 a.m.

Location:

Confederate Park (Nolan Creek Trail)

700 Confederate Drive, Belton, TX 76513

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Forecasters now monitoring four other tropical disturbances

Baylor president releases 'human sexuality statement' ahead of fall semester

Records show Midland-Odessa shooter once lived in Lorena and Waco