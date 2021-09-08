Belton ISD offering free vaccines to anyone 12 and older

There will be two vaccination clinics, one on Aug. 13 and the other on Aug. 16.

BELTON, Texas — The video above was published in August 2021.

Belton ISD will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 and older this week and next week.

It is in partnership with the Texas National Guard and Bell County Public Health.

The first opportunity to distribute vaccines is on Friday, Aug. 13 at Southwest Elementary, located at 611 S. Saunders St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second opportunity is on Monday, Aug. 16 at South Belton Middle School, located at 805 Sagebrush, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both events will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Parents and guardians must be there for a child under 18 to get the vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled on-site after receiving the first dose.

“Our hope is that offering community-wide vaccine clinics at our campuses will make it easier and more convenient for families to prioritize the steps they can take to support a healthy school year,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD. “We are thankful to have community partners come alongside us to help make this possible.”

Everyone in the community is also encouraged to attend.