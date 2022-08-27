Bowling Tournament to raise money for local hospital Sept. 26

The event will be hosted at Putters and Gutters, registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

LAMPASAS, Texas — AdventHealth is hosting its annual bowling tournament to raise money for the AdventHealth Rollins Brook.

The event will be hosted at Lampasas' Putters and Gutters, 2341 US-281, Sept. 26. Registration for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m.

If you sign up before Sept. 17 you can register for $100 per person. Registration after that date is $125, according to the non-profit.

Registration includes per release: bowling shoes, ball, lane rental, shirt and one complimentary door-prize ticket. Lunch will also be served at the event, according to the release.

Team and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to register, visit here or call the AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation at 254-519-8307.