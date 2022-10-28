How Pink Warrior Angels provides support to those fighting cancer

The organization provides emotional support and financial aid for all cancer diagnoses.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A local non-profit, Pink Warrior Angels, is on a mission to help those in Central Texas fighting cancer.

When someone gets diagnosed with cancer, it can be hard to know where to turn. Many times, the stress of paying bills only adds to the worries families are facing.

Julie Moser founded Pink Warrior Angels in 2017 while in remission from her breast cancer diagnosis. The organization provides emotional support and financial aid for all cancer diagnoses.

“Pink Warrior Angels was born with me being pink as the breast cancer. Warriors are our fighters, and angels are people like Marily who come and help you,” Moser said.

Marily Considine was her angel-- a woman who also battled breast cancer and knew just what tips and tricks to share.

“She came with a basket full of things and said none of this is going to make sense but here are things that I found that helped me and if you need more let me know,” Moser said.

Moser said friends and family members of those with cancer want to provide support, but many times don't know how to help.

“We teach them about not asking just doing if the grass needs to be cut send somebody to cut the grass or you can cut the grass,” Moser said. “If you're visiting, wash the dishes that you see that are piled up. Don't ask. Just get up and do it they will appreciate it.”

Moser said in her experience many military families live paycheck to paycheck, so a cancer diagnosis is crushing. Pink Warrior Angels help to ease that blow, by providing funds so families can pay their bills through treatment.

Moser's cancer journey hasn't been easy. She was first diagnosed in 2015 at age 39. Her husband was just deployed. Because of her treatments, she couldn’t work. She tried hard to keep things normal for her kids.

“It was how do I pay for things and keep continuity for my kids?” Moser said.

Moser said she had help from her father and brother paying some bills. She fought cancer through treatment and surgery. She even got a double mastectomy to lower the chances of a recurrence but was rediagnosed in 2020 after finding a small lump during her monthly self-exams.

“It’s misunderstood that when you have a double mastectomy and mammogram you don’t need a check but you do. I found it just above where the other tumors were,” Moser said.

This time around she underwent 35 rounds of chemo. She does monthly injections now. It's been a tough year for Moser as she lost her mom to breast cancer, but she says her work at Pink Warrior Angels keeps her going.

“Sharing my story is important because there are things that I didn't know but I feel that there are others out there still like me they don't know,” Moser said.