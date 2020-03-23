WACO, Texas —

The Baylor University Nursing School is lending a helping hand by donating its remaining personal protective equipment to Baylor University Medical Center, according to a tweet by Baylor University Monday.

The school decided to do this so the supplies can be used by front-line screeners & other helping those with the coronavirus.

They donated 9,000 gloves, 200 isolation gowns, 24 canisters of hand foam and over 2,000 masks.

Thank you Baylor University Nursing School!

