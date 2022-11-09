Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to provide Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic

The Clinic will offer numerous contraceptive and family planning services to female service members and beneficiaries.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood will be holding a walk-in contraceptive clinic on Nov. 17.

Taking place at on the first floor of the Center's Family Medicine Residency Clinic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., the clinic will offer multiple contraceptive and family planning resources to female service members and beneficiaries.

Providers will be on-site to educate beneficiaries on the different forms of contraception available, including natural family planning, barrier methods, hormonal methods and long-acting reversible options such as intrauterine devices.

Providers will also be available to prescribe and complete procedures for these options.

Beneficiaries will also be able to walk out the door with their chosen methods of contraception.

Appointments are not necessary, but beneficiaries are encourage to arrive promptly at 8 a.m. for the service.