SAN ANTONIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed five cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Antonio.

The people affected are among the group of Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers currently under federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The CDC told KENS 5 that these individuals are currently isolated and receiving care at a designated medical facility nearby.

The statement reads:

"CDC has offered COVID-19 testing to all of the passengers and two of these new infections were identified through this voluntary testing.

The third individual was taken to a local medical facility after presenting symptoms consistent with the virus. Clinical specimens were collected and sent to CDC, where laboratory testing confirmed COVID-19.

The first two cases in this group tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan prior to the evacuation, and CDC testing has since confirmed those results."

The current total number of coronavirus cases in San Antonio is now six, including the patient previously under federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland.

That patient was among the group that was brought to San Antonio on Feb. 6. Their quarantine was lifted on Feb. 20.

