Central Texas Dairy Queens to benefit Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center on Miracle treat Day

For every Blizzard bought in the Temple/Waco area, a donation will be made to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.

TEMPLE, Texas — Dairy Queen is helping to raise money for local children's hospitals, one Blizzard at a time.

On Thursday, July 27, also known as Miracle Treat Day, the chain will donate a portion of the profits of every Blizzard purchased to the Children's Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising money for children's hospitals across the nation.

In Central Texas, all donations in the Temple/Waco area will go towards helping Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center.

To help, simply order a Blizzard at any Dairy Queen location in Temple, Waco, or surrounding areas.

For more information, or to donate to the Children's Miracle Network, visit this link.