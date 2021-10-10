Central Texas hospital dealing with low staff numbers

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has around 130 nurses but is actively hiring to keep up with the demand and turnover rate.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — As our healthcare system continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, facilities also continue to battle staffing issues.

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (SMCHH) told 6 News the administration and staff have adapted to the trying times.

The facilities newest Chief Nursing Officer Mandy Shaiffer says they have around 130 nurses now but SMCHH is actively hiring as the turnovers are happening for many reasons.

"This facility, not unlike others, has had to deal with challenges of some more turnover with nursing staff or staff leaving, not just nursing, but other clinical positions even leaving for travel options or or other type of temporary employment," she said.

Shaiffer says in her new role, with other facility administrators, she is working to improve the environment for the nursing staff, while putting patient safety at the forefront.

"There's a sense of certain burnout rate because things have been more challenging over the less year and a half but we're dealing with it well," Shaiffer said. "We're doing things as we can to improve environment for our nursing staff and things will probably settle down over the next several months as COVID settles down as well."

Shaiffer says COVID-19 cases are trending down locally but reminds Central Texans to continue their due diligence to keep the community and themselves safe. She explains that even though numbers look lower, SMCHH still actively deals with COVID-19 patients that are considered active cases, some who are out of isolation status and some who are admitted for post COVID-19 illnesses.