Got Blood? | Central Texas, other regions in 'critical need' of blood transfusion donors

Non-profit Carter BloodCare says North, Central and East Texas is in need of blood donors for patients in the region.

TEXAS, USA — Texas non-profit Carter BloodCare, says there is a need for more blood transfusions for patients in North, Central and East Texas.

"The need becomes critical when blood donations don't keep pace with patient transfusion demand. This means the community blood supply can only meet the needs of local patients for less than one day," Carter BloodCare stated on a Facebook post on their page.

To find donor centers or blood drives in your area, visit here.

If you are unable to donate there are other ways to get the word out to help those in need. Carter says you can also spread awareness through social media.

Carter BloodCenter says users can use this post with the caption,"Our community’s blood supply is currently less than a day away from running out. To rebuild the blood supply, I’m asking Texans to donate blood with @CarterBloodCare."