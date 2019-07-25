WACO, Texas — Eight cases of whooping cough have been confirmed by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The district said it is currently investigating a "community-wide outbreak" of the infection also known as pertussis. The district said they have not found a single source connecting all of the cases.
Pertussis is a bacterial infection that affects the airways and can easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Pertussis can cause a severe cough that lasts for weeks or months, sometimes leading to coughing fits or vomiting. Early symptoms are flu-like: runny nose, fever, and a mild cough.
Later-stage symptoms include:
Fits of rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched “whoop/barking” sound;
Vomiting during or after coughing fits; and
Exhaustion after coughing fits.
If you or someone in your family is experiencing these symptoms, you should contact your health care provider, even if you've had a vaccination.
