WACO, Texas — Eight cases of whooping cough have been confirmed by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The district said it is currently investigating a "community-wide outbreak" of the infection also known as pertussis. The district said they have not found a single source connecting all of the cases.

Pertussis is a bacterial infection that affects the airways and can easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Pertussis can cause a severe cough that lasts for weeks or months, sometimes leading to coughing fits or vomiting. Early symptoms are flu-like: runny nose, fever, and a mild cough.

Later-stage symptoms include:

Fits of rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched “whoop/barking” sound;

Vomiting during or after coughing fits; and

Exhaustion after coughing fits.

If you or someone in your family is experiencing these symptoms, you should contact your health care provider, even if you've had a vaccination.

