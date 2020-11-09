100-year-old North Carolina woman survives coronavirus

Lena May Shaw says God was with her as she battled the deadly virus.

RAEFORD, N.C. — Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and nursing homes have been hot spots where many elderly patients have died throughout the pandemic.

Lena May Shaw, who's lived through a lot in her century of life, says she wasn't about to let COVID-19 have the last word when she fell ill.

"They said I had that virus," she said recently from the yard of her Raeford, North Carolina home. "Yep, I ain't hurtin' nowhere!"

Given she was just in the hospital for more than four days with COVID-19, that's an amazing feat.

Did having the virus scare her, though?

"It didn't scare me nowhere. God was with me. Nothing but God. I ain't been sick nowhere," she said.

Still, having turned 100 years old in February, Shaw is very much in that high-risk age group.

A couple of weeks back, her great niece, Cori Walker, noticed that Shaw sounded weaker than she normally did.