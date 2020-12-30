x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Coronavirus

101-year-old North Carolina veteran celebrates birthday, receives COVID-19 vaccine

Virginia Dixon is a veteran living at the North Carolina State Veterans Home. She was the first person at the center to get the vaccine.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Just one day after her 101st birthday, Virginia Dixon became one of the first people in North Carolina to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dixon is a veteran living at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain.  She was the first person at the center to get the vaccine Tuesday morning. 

RELATED: Moderna vaccines arrive at long-term care facilities across Carolinas

Dixon was born December 29, 1919 in Cherokee, NC in the Cherokee Nation. She is one of 10 children. 

As a member of the Army, Dixon served as a nurse in WW2 and the Korean Conflict.  She also served as a nurse at Walter Reed during WW2. 

Dixon met her husband at Fort Benning in Georgia and was married in 1953. The couple had two children together, a son and a daughter. 

After raising her children, she returned to work as a nurse at a rehabilitation center in Black Mountain, NC.  

Dixon has lived at the North Carolina State Veterans Home since 2018.

    

Related Articles