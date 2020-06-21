TABC said the undercover operation revealed that the bars were not following social-distancing measures.

HOUSTON — Two Houston-area bars and 10 others in Texas had their permits suspended for 30 days after undercover operations determined that the bars were not operating safely.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the permits for Handlebar Houston and BARge 25 in Seabrook after they said they were not following protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

Operation Safe Open is being run by TABC to ensure the bars are following requirements including indoor customer capacity limits of 50% and social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

Here are the bars that have had their permits suspended:

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 25, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR’s, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin

Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Werk Bar, El Paso

Marty’s Live, Dallas

Elevate Night Club, McAllen

Here's what TABC says about the operation:

"TABC is strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that are a threat to public health and safety. TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare. The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension."

