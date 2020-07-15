2021 New Year's Day Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus

Since its inception in 1891, the Rose Parade has been canceled only three times during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.

Organizers said Wednesday they have canceled the 2021 Rose Parade because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on long-range planning for the New Year’s Day tradition.

The Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Association said the decision was put off until organizers were certain that safety restrictions would prevent staging of the 132nd parade.

The globally watched parade is held every Jan. 1 except when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.

Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred only three times during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association.

The group, which also hosts the Rose Bowl game each year, said planning for this year's game, which will serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal, is still ongoing. David Eads, Executive Director/CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, said in a statement that they "remain hopeful that the Granddaddy of Them All will take place on New Year’s Day."

Organizers said they commissioned a feasibility and safety report for hosting the parade during the pandemic and it showed that even with intensive efforts like social distancing and face masks, it was likely the parade would create "a high-risk environment for viral spread, including super-spreader events."