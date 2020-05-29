BELL COUNTY, Texas —

The Texas Workforce Commission has seen 2.8 million unemployment claims in the last two months alone. It's the amount they would normally see in four years. When the CARES act was signed in late March, the TWC was able to start providing additional benefits starting April 4th. Even after doubling the size of their call banks, and extending hours, people are having to wait weeks get benefits. Thursday, TWC Public Relations Specialist Cisco Gamez gave 6 News several reasons benefits have been delayed as well as advice for speeding things up.

1. Customers must request payment after their claim was approved

Gamez said there are around 250,000 claims where the customer has been approved but the request for payment was never made. Gomez said anyone making a claim must request payment every two weeks for the duration of the claim. If they do not, TWC won't send out the money due to the possibility the claimant has returned to work. TWC is currently sending out letters to people in the position to make sure they aren't missing out on money they need.

"We just sent out letters this week, and set out electronic notifications as well," Gamez said.

2. Customers may request payment while their claim is under review

Gamez said customers can request payments after making a claim before the review is complete even if the site says there is no money available.

"Even if on the site it says you have a zero dollar balance, you can still request payments," Gamez said. "When you become eligible it will speed up the process."

3. TWC sometimes needs additional information from a customer's employer

Most of the time, the Texas Workforce Commission already has an employer's information when processing a claim. If they don't, or they need additional information, it can slow down the process. Gamez said TWC sometimes needs to verify past wages, the type of separation from the company, and other eligibility requirements.

4. Even under best circumstances, benefits take an average of 21 days to come in

Gomez said the Texas Workforce Commission currently has 1000 people in eight call centers working to process claims but with such a high volume people will still need to wait. The average wait time is 21 days though Gomez said that window can be longer or shorter.

5. Customers may need to contact TWC if federal benefits fail to kick in .

Claims active between April 4 and July 25, 2020 are eligible for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), an additional 600 dollars a week, as long as they are currently receiving money under normal Unemployment Insurance as well. Gomez said any customers who haven't seen that compensation boost should contact TWC right away at 1-800-939-6631.

