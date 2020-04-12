84-year-old Texas prison maintenance supervisor dies after contracting COVID-19

Kenneth Russell left behind his wife of 50 years and six children.

A maintenance supervisor with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice died after contracting the coronavirus, officials said.

Kenneth Russell, 84, worked in the prison system for more than 10 years and was assigned to the Smith Unit in Lamesa.

Prison officials said Russell tested positive on Nov. 11 and was admitted into a Lubbock hospital on Nov. 19. He died about two weeks later, on Dec. 2.

Russell is survived by his wife of 50 years and six children.

"Kenneth Russell lived with a positive spirit and was known by his TDCJ family as a go-getter, often outperforming others half his age. You simply cannot replace him. His impact will live on as will his memory," said Facilities Division Director Cody Ginsel.