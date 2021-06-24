Applications for rental assistance in Killeen opens Friday

Online application system opens June 25 at 9 a.m. for both programs

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: The story above originally aired in December 2020

The City of Killeen is offering rental assistance to residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. The City announced they will also be offering eviction diversion, as well.

Rental assistance is on a first come, first serve basis and all applicants must be below 80% of the area median income based on household size. To qualify for rental assistance, Killeen residents must have been financially impacted as a result of COVID-19.

The breakdown for qualifiable income looks like this:

Household Size Gross Income

1 $36,250.00

2 $41,400.00

3 $46,600.00

4 $51,750.00

5 $55,900.00

6 $60,050.00

7 $64,200.00

8 $68,350.00

According to a release by the city, applicants can receive a maximum of six months of consecutive rental payments. Any rental assistance received may include past rent due from April 1, 2020 and forward and landlords must agree to participate in this program and to waive late fees for those who qualify.

Funding for the rental assistance program is provided by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Killeen residents who qualify could also be assisted by the The Texas Eviction Diversion Program, an organization for those who have been sued for eviction due to non-payment of rent related to COVID-19. As with the rental assistance program, the landlord must agree to waive all late fees in addition to not charging court costs to the tenant. Referrals for this program come only from the justice of the peace local courts that hear eviction cases in the city.

To apply, applicants must complete the entire application and upload all required documents for consideration. All documents must be in PDF format, no screen shots or photos will be accepted:

Copy of photo identification of all household members over age 18

Complete copy of your current rental lease

Completed required documentation supplied via the online application