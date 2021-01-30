Ascension Providence expands COVID-19 vaccinations in Waco-McLennan County

Residents must qualify under 1A or 1B criteria and schedule an appointment in advance.

WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Waco-McLennan County and is expanding its vaccine operations. As of this week, Ascension Providence has provided more than 8,500 collective first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline caregivers, essential workers, first responders and high-risk individuals in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Ascension Providence is in the process of reviewing medical records for all existing patients, which includes more than 110,000 unique patient records,. They are contacting patients who fit the above criteria within Phase 1B to schedule vaccine appointments.

This includes patients who are 65 years of age or older or patients who are over 16 with chronic conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity, pregnancy and sickle cell disease.

In addition to these efforts, Ascension Providence is working with pharmacy, school district and nonprofit partners to plan and deliver vaccines to other high-risk communities in Waco-McLennan County.

Ascension Providence has partnered with Family Health Center, the local Federally Qualified Health Center, to offer limited vaccine distribution to its 1B priority patients. Ascension Providence has also worked with Waco and Midway School Districts to develop vaccine plans, as well as public health officials in Hill County.

Additionally, at the request of DSHS, Ascension Providence is providing support to expand COVID-19 vaccines to rural communities. They continue to administer all COVID-19 vaccines provided and do not hold any in reserve.

As part of the ongoing work in Waco-McLennan County to address the need for expanded vaccinations, Ascension Providence has created a public-facing website that became functional Friday morning in advance of additional vaccine delivery.

Vaccine appointments will become available as soon as Ascension Providence receives additional COVID-19 vaccine doses. The vaccines are reserved for individuals in Phase 1A and 1B, as designated by DSHS.

Ascension Providence plans to provide a weekly allotment for public vaccinations and will expand operations as more vaccines become available. Ascension Providence has been designated as a hub site for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by DSHS, with a goal of administering community vaccines.

To make the process safe, convenient and efficient, individuals who qualify as 1A or 1B and wish to be vaccinated must first schedule their vaccination appointment by visiting the website or calling 1-833-604-1626.

Ascension Providence continues to conduct outreach to Waco-McLennan County organizations and faith communities to ensure those who meet the criteria and wish to receive the vaccine have the opportunity to do so, even if they don’t have internet access. Individuals who are vaccinated at the clinic will also be scheduled for their required second dose.

“The vaccine is a critical development in the fight against COVID-19, and we are eager to begin this vital next phase of vaccination distribution. We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Providence.

Here’s what you can expect once they arrive:

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the clinic.

Patients will check-in and provide the necessary information. They will sign the required consent forms.

Patients will be directed either to a socially distanced waiting area or to a vaccination station.

After vaccination, patients will be directed to an observation area where they will be monitored for at least 15 minutes as a standard precaution.

For all COVID-19 clinics, patients receive a vaccination card and information about getting the required second dose. Everyone must be masked while in the facility and follow all directions, which ensures they maintain social distancing. Unless there are special needs, guests accompanying patients should remain outside of the facility or event space, maintaining masking and social distancing guidelines.