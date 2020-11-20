Ascension Providence receives bamlanivimab to treat COVID-19 patients

The Waco hospital said it is working to set up an infusion site with plans to begin providing the antibody therapy as early as next week.

WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence in Waco has received an allotment of bamlanivimab - a antibody therapy approved to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The hospital made the announcement Friday and said it is working to set up an outpatient infusion clinic site with plans to begin providing the antibody therapy as early as next week. Ascension Providence said it has engaged a team to develop a "safe and efficient process" to provide the antibody therapy to the community.

The CDC announced Emergency Use Authorization of the antibody therapy earlier this month to treat COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization. Patients must be 12-year-old or older and weigh at least 88 pounds to be considered for the treatment.