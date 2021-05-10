August, September saw record COVID-19 deaths in Central Texas. What is the takeaway?

Even with the vaccine available, the delta variant killed a record number of Texans over the last two months.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health District data, 107 people died from COVID-19 in McLennan County in September. It set a new record. The previous record was 86 deaths in December 2020.

In Bell County, 117 died due to COVID-19 in August 2021. It was only three deaths short of the 120 that happened in January of this year.

Still, deaths in August happened closer together, leading to the highest 7-day-average of the year according to the CDC.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine told 6 News there were some key factors involved.

"The difference is delta was far more aggressive and contagious," Craine said. "We were all lax in our mitigation efforts, vaccinations were down, and this was the perfect time for delta to come in and just explode."

As can been seen in McLennan County Health District data (below) the delta variant accounted for the highest and steepest spike in cases in the county's history.

There was also another major difference between previous spikes and the one that started in late July: A vaccine that was available to everyone. Unfortunately, Craine said, only 51% of McLennan County is fully vaccinated.

"We have the vaccine and that makes all of what happened preventable. COVID-19 is preventable now," Craine said. "We did not have mitigation efforts. People aren't wearing masks. People were not compelled to get vaccinations and it slowed down a lot."

The only good news at this point: While another variant could eventually be an issue, people in Bell and McLennan County can respond to the next spike differently.

"There are things that we can do that we know are successful to stop it. Vaccinations. Everyone needs to get vaccinated," Craine said. "We really can't let our guard down...the majority of people that were in the hospital and on ventilators were not vaccinated."