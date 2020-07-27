Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott extends early voting period for Nov. 3 election

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, July 27.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 381,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 5,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 229,100 people have recovered.

More than 381,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 5,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 229,100 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 19,400 cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,658 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 4,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. At least 1,132 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 5,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 94 people have died. At least 4,500 people have recovered from the virus.



3:15 p.m. – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says it will improve its reporting of COVID-19 fatalities by identifying them through the cause of death listed on death certificates. DSHS says this method will allow deaths to be counted faster with more comprehensive demographic data, will ensure consistent reporting across Texas and will enable DSHS to display fatalities by date of death.

DSHS says a fatality is counted as due to COVID-19 when a medical certifier determines the virus directly caused the death. This method doesn't include deaths of people who had the virus but died of an unrelated cause.

DSHS previously counted COVID-19 deaths as they were publicly reported by local and regional health departments after they received a notification and verified the death. The amount of time that process takes varies by jurisdiction, whereas death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.

2:30 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 election by nearly a week. Early voting in-person will begin on Oct. 13 and continue through Oct. 30. The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots can be delivered in-person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.

"As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus," said Gov. Abbott. "By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."