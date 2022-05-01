Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Jan. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 74, and an average of 95 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,066.8 and the positivity rate is 29.7. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 134,684 cases have been reported and at least 1,220 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 4,254 active cases, and 11 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 35,442 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 417 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,058 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Sixteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 78,089 cases have been reported and at least 757 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

PHOTOS: COVID-19 data Jan. 6, 2022 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Here's a closer look at the data:

TEXAS

35,453 new cases today 7-day average: 39,257/day (another new record) Up 10% from yesterday Up 229% from a week ago Up 952% from a month ago

126 new deaths 75,014 total to date

8,740 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals (+611) Up 7.5% from yesterday Up 58% from a week ago Up 178% from a month ago

Positivity for the state is now above 35%

LOCAL

2,848 new cases for the 4-county Austin metro 7-day average: 3,710/day (new record) Up 9% from yesterday Up 240% from a week ago Up 1,439% from a month ago (15x where we were a month ago)

Hospital admissions for the metro up to 82/day

408 COVID-19 patients in Austin area (TSA O) hospitals; +45 from yesterday 10% COVID/capacity 17 pediatrics (+3 from yesterday, +7 from a week ago)

91 COVID-19 patients in Austin area (TSA O) ICUs; +13 from yesterday 28 beds available (17 adult, 11 pediatric); 6% available 19% COVID-19/capacity



Updates:

11:18 a.m. - Amid the most recent surge of COVID-19 and the spread of the omicron variant, Austin health leaders have moved the city back to Stage 5, the strictest set of recommendations under the coronavirus guidelines. This means if you’re vaccinated and have a booster, you still need to mask up in public. If you’re not fully vaccinated, you should avoid both gatherings with others and traveling.

9:18 a.m. - At 10:30 a.m., Austin Public Health and city leaders are set to give an update on staging and the spread of the omicron variant. Watch in the video above or on KVUE's YouTube channel.