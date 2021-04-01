Austin's COVID-19 antibody therapy infusion center to begin accepting patients Wednesday, governor says

The center has been established by the Texas Division of Emergency Management to help alleviate the stress on Austin-area hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's new infusion center for monoclonal antibody therapy will begin accepting patients starting Wednesday, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

The center – which was first announced by local officials on Dec. 30 – has been established by the Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. The center has been provided with Regeneron to treat patients who meet certain criteria and have a referral from a hospital or doctor, according to the governor's office.

"This infusion center will help us expand access to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in the Austin community," Abbott said. "Reducing hospitalizations is a crucial component of our response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their communities safe."

As announced by @GovAbbott, @TDEM has partnered with @TravisCountyTX and @austintexasgov to establish a #COVID19 Therapeutic Infusion Center in Austin which will provide expanded access to therapeutic treatments for #COVID19 patients in Central Texas. https://t.co/oH6EkZX6Hm pic.twitter.com/HeWMd1Alsk — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) January 4, 2021

Local leaders said on Dec. 30 that the center, a modified 18-wheeler trailer, would be located in southeast Travis County and staffing would be provided by the TDEM.

"This is something that when people in a high-risk category test positive for COVID, they can get an infusion, which in many people will reduce the severity of their symptoms," Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County's interim health authority, said local hospital systems have already been providing this infusion therapy at their facilities, largely at infusion centers, but having this additional external center will help alleviate stress on those already busy hospitals.

"This therapy has been shown to be successful at reducing the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19, so we're hopeful that it will help contribute to decreasing the stress on our health care system," Dr. Escott said.

The center has been established through a partnership between TDEM, Travis County, the City of Austin and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council.