Austin police officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest in Killeen

Senior Patrol Officer Randolph Boyd worked for the Austin Police Department but lived with his family in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — An Austin police officer who died of COVID-19 was laid to rest in Killeen Friday.

Services were held at First Baptist Church of Killeen for Senior Patrol Officer Randolph Boyd.

Boyd joined the Austin Police Department in 2014. He died early Wednesday. He lived with his wife and twin sons in Killeen.

"Randy was a great officer who gave everything he had for a life of service," Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon said. "Despite the surging pandemic, officers have continued to put their lives on the line, showing up to serve the Austin community while placing themselves in harm's way."

Boyd is one of two Austin police officers who has died of COVID-19. The department announced Thursday that Sgt. Steve Urias died of complications due to COVID-19.

Nationally, more officers have died of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021 than any other cause, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.