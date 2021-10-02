Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: UK variant of COVID-19 detected in Hays County resident

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 39,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 39,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 72,625 cases have been reported and at least 695 people have died. At least 68,084 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 15,709 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 200 people have died. At least 13,877 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 34,015 cases have been reported in the county and at least 356 people have died. At least 32,602 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 10 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Updates:

3:05 p.m. – Texas reported 9,936 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,187,850. The seven-day average is back under 10,000 at 9,360 new cases per day over the past week – down 33% from a week ago and down 49% from a month ago. Texas reported 385 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 39,386. Texas surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 deaths in January, at 8,148.

There are 9,165 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals statewide, the fewest since Dec. 11 and down 15% from a week ago and 32% from a month ago. The state's positivity rate average is at 11.75%.

Around 12% of Texans 16 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while Texas has administered 79% of what it has been shipped.

12:35 p.m. – Pflugerville ISD has closed Riojas Elementary and Pflugerville High School for the week due to a large number of staff members being asked to quarantine due to contact tracing.

11:15 a.m. – Hays County officials announced that a resident within the county had tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19. Hays County Local Health Department Director Tammy Crumley said contact tracing for the new variant case is in progress.

“Now is a good time to remind everyone to be extra vigilant and continue to do all the recommended safety protocols,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

The case was confirmed at Dahlstrom Middle School. The school will be moving to remote learning for two weeks.

9:04 a.m. – The City of Austin Economic Development Department announced the opening of a new grant to ensure the long-term survivability local legacy businesses in Austin impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant is a $5 million fund offering financial assistance to eligible local businesses experiencing reduced operations. The grant will provide $20,000 in emergency funding, with opportunity for enhanced funding up to $140,000 to cover operating expenses.



“Retaining local jobs through Austin’s legacy restaurants, bars, and creative spaces is central to our economic vitality,” said Veronica Briseño, Austin’s chief economic recovery officer. “Our team is thrilled to be working with PeopleFund and BCL of Texas to provide needed financial support and technical assistance to help sustain many of the businesses that make Austin feel like home until they are able to safely thrive once again.”

9:02 a.m. – On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, City of Austin Utilities will bring a proposal to Austin City Council to add another $10 million to the City’s utility bill relief effort. This proposal will be introduced to the Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee at its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 10. City Council initially approved Utility Bill Relief funding in April 2020. Since then, the City has distributed $10.8 million in Utility Bill Relief funding to nearly 15,000 individual households.