Backyard Bar in Waco cancels weekend concerts after Abbott executive order

The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill canceled its Friday and Saturday concerts but said the tickets will be good for when they're rescheduled.

WACO, Texas — The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in Waco canceled the concerts it intended to host Friday and Saturday.

The move came after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that forced bars that get 51% of their revenue from alcohol to close at noon Friday. The order also limits public gatherings to 100 people unless given approval by local government.

"There is a lot of vagueness and grey area which leaves a lot of people confused but the gathering of 100 people is more for parks, family gatherings if you own land and things like that," said owner Brian Brown. "We still fall under the bar rules regardless of that 100 people rule thing. So, bars being shut down, we can't have the concert."

Aaron Watson was scheduled to perform Friday. Casey Donahew was on the schedule for Saturday.