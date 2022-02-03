Data from Temple hospital contributes to latest CDC study on COVID-19 vaccines

“We are honored that our Texas-based team was able to again contribute to the global effort to understand and prevent COVID-19 illness,” said Alejandro Arroliga, MD.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health is being mentioned by the CDC in its latest data released on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters against the Omicron variant.

Per the data, Baylor Scott & White Health contributed to the multisite analysis from 10 states of over 222,000 emergency department and urgent care encounters and nearly 88,000 hospitalizations among adults with COVID-19-like illnesses from August 2021 to January 2022.

“We are honored that our Texas-based team was able to again contribute to the global effort to understand and prevent COVID-19 illness,” said Alejandro Arroliga, MD, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White Health. “The data out today, some of which came from our hospital in Temple, shows that a third dose was highly effective at preventing hospitalizations related to COVID-19. A 90% effectiveness rate is further proof that the vaccines are working to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, which is what they were intended to do.”

In the data, they found that a third dose was highly effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants when it came to preventing getting COVID-19 (94% and 82%) and hospitalizations (94% and 90%).

For those with only two shots of the vaccine, effectiveness dropped, the data said.