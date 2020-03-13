BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County schools announced that classes are suspended in response to coronavirus concerns.

Each district determined on their own how long to extend spring break.

As of this writing only Temple has made an announcement that spring break will extend through March 20.

The statement from Bell County schools came after more than a dozen Waco- are schools extended their spring breaks by either one or two weeks.

The impacted school districts include:

Belton

Temple extended to March 20

Killeen

Salado

Little River/Academy

Bartlett

Holland

Rogers

Troy

There is currently one presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Bell County.

McLennan County superintendents announced the extension of spring break for more than a dozen schools Friday afternoon.

Closed March 16-20

Bruceville-Eddy

Axtell

Bosqueville

China Spring

Moody

Oglesby

Riesel

Valley Mills

Closed March 16-27

Connally

Lorena

LaVega

McGregor

Midway

Robinson

Waco

West

