Start of in-person classes in Bell County schools delayed until after Sept. 7, Health District announces

The announcement came two days after McLennan County delayed in-person classes until after Labor Day.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District announced the start of in-person classes in public and non-religious private schools was delayed until after Sept 7 Thursday. School districts will still be able to conduct online learning.

Extracurricular sports and activities will also be delayed under the order until school systems reopen for oncampus instruction with the following exceptions:

1A, 2A, 3A and 4A high schools may conduct extracurricular activities, including band practices and volleyball, football, and cross country practices, scrimmages, games, and meets according to the latest UIL guidelines and restrictions regarding gatherings mandated by Governor Abbott.

Students already participating in UIL strength conditioning programs can continue to participate as long as the schools follow UIL guidelines.

The order said while religious schools were exempt under Abbott's orders they were strongly encouraged to comply with the regulations.

Each school system was asked to submit a comprehensive plan for opening to the health district by Aug. 21.

Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said instead of starting virtual learning on Aug. 19 as was originally planned, TISD would delay all classes, in-person and virtual, until Sept. 8. Ott said the last day of school will be June 9, 2021.

Ott posted a video to the district's YouTube page explaining the reasons for the complete delay.

Bell County reported 1,614 active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with 18 total deaths.

The county reported 56 new cases Wednesday which continued a downward trend in cases but Judge David Blackburn encouraged everyone to continue wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing.

The decision came just two days after McLennan County Local Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner issued an order to delay in-person classes and all school sponsored events until Sept. 8 at the earliest.

Verner said he made the decision based on the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.