Bell County Clerk's office launches first online Vital Records Platform - VitalDirector

Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston says that after seeing a preview of the platform at a conference she was impressed with its simplicity and easy user interface.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Clerk’s office has announced its launch of a new, online Vital Records Platform.

The VitalDirector is a new system according to the Clerk's office, that will give users an easier way to request copies of vital records like birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage licenses online.

The Clerk's office says that this is the first fully-online option for access to vital records for the county.

The platform launched last Wednesday and according to the Clerk's office people have already started to find the service with no problem.

According to Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston, that's exactly the reason why she was drawn to VitalDirector.

“I saw a demo of it at a conference in September,” Coston said, “and I immediately saw the ease and availability of obtaining records.”

While users do have to pay a $4 convenience fee to use the new service, according to the County Clerk's office, the VitalDirector platform does not represent any cost to Bell County.