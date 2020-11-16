Bell County health leaders urge small Thanksgiving gatherings to stop uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

The health district asked that people social distance, avoid social gatherings and wear face masks in order to avoid another shut down of services.

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District issued a statement Monday cautioning everyone to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small and to limit travel, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The district increased the risk level to two which means "significant, uncontrolled community spread."

The release said Halloween parties appeared to be a major reason for the recent increase in cases.

'We know how quickly this virus can move through a household and disrupt everything for a family, and the potential for spread is greatly multiplied when people from different households gather and share a meal, and it is particularly devastating when someone gets severely ill, hospitalized or even faces death to a family and friends gathering," the release said.

The county reported more than 7,200 positive cases as of Nov. 13 with 750 of those active. 137 cases were reported Nov. 9 which was the third highest in a single day since the first cases were reported in Bell County in March.