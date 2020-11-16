Bell County health leaders urge small Thanksgiving gatherings to stop uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District issued a statement Monday cautioning everyone to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small and to limit travel, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The district increased the risk level to two which means "significant, uncontrolled community spread."
The release said Halloween parties appeared to be a major reason for the recent increase in cases.
'We know how quickly this virus can move through a household and disrupt everything for a family, and the potential for spread is greatly multiplied when people from different households gather and share a meal, and it is particularly devastating when someone gets severely ill, hospitalized or even faces death to a family and friends gathering," the release said.
The county reported more than 7,200 positive cases as of Nov. 13 with 750 of those active. 137 cases were reported Nov. 9 which was the third highest in a single day since the first cases were reported in Bell County in March.
The release asked that people social distance, avoid social gatherings and wear face masks in order to avoid another shut down of services in Bell County.