Bell County increases COVID-19 threat to level one

The level one threat is defined as severe uncontrolled transmission of coronavirus.

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District shifted the COVID-19 threat level to level one, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell announced Thursday afternoon.

"This was done because we are seeing worsening community outbreaks associated with the post-Thanksgiving surge, our public health system is strained and while our healthcare partners are managing they are also under stress," said Chadwell.

The county reported 168 new cases bringing the total to 9,987 since the pandemic began. 1,639 of those cases were active. The county reported an incidence rate of 451.6 which is the number of positive cases per 100,000 people.

Chadwell said she expected another surge to come after Christmas.

"If it is anything like the wave of new cases we saw following Thanksgiving it could certainly prove to be extremely problematic for Bell County," said Chadwell. "Changing the threat level is not a trigger for any action, but this is a warning to everyone that we are all in this together and it is up to every individual to do their part to bring these numbers down."

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 10.25%.